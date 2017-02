BRUSSELS, July 24 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar beat expectations in the first half as its new tailored tariff structure brought in customers, it said on Tuesday.

The country's second-largest mobile group, majority-owned by France Telecom, said core profit in the first half of the year was 249.7 million euros ($302.56 million), compared with 236.1 million euros expected by nine banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)