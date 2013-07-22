BRUSSELS, July 22 Belgian telecoms operator Mobistar SA sharply cut its guidance for revenue and profit this year after earnings tumbled in the second quarter and with a gloomy view for the rest of the year.

The company, which focuses on mobile telephony, said revenue would drop by as much as 12 percent in 2013 and core profit (EBITDA) would be a minimum of 300 million euros ($394.2 million).

In April, when releasing first quarter results, it had forecast a decrease in revenue of between 4 and 6 percent and core profit of 380-420 million euros.

($1 = 0.7611 euros)

