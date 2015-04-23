BRUSSELS, April 23 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2015.

Core profit (EBITDA) rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter to 68.8 million euros ($73.6 million), above the 64.5 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group, in which France's Orange has a majority stake, repeated the guidance it gave in February, expecting a 2015 core profit between 260 and 280 million euros. It was 274.9 million euros in 2014.

