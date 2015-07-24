BRUSSELS, July 23 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Friday posted a fall in quarterly core profit (EBITDA), as a regulatory cap on roaming charges erased an increase of customers on monthly contracts.

Core profit fell by 2.7 percent in the second quarter to 72.2 million euros ($79.2 million), just below the 73.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group repeated it expected its core profit to come in between 260 and 280 million euros for 2015. ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)