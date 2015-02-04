(Adds CEO comment, details)

BRUSSELS Feb 4 Belgian mobile phone group Mobistar on Wednesday said it added more customers on a contract in the fourth quarter and revenues per customer went up for the first time in more than three years.

The group, in which France's Orange has a majority stake, added 6,600 customers on a contract, an improvement from the third quarter when 1,300 customers joined.

The group also managed to increase revenues per customer for the first time in three years, taking 24.3 euros on average in the fourth quarter, from 23.9 euros in the third.

Core profit fell 5.1 percent to 57.2 million euros ($65.6 million) in the final quarter of 2014, broadly in line with the 57.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

While it added customers on a monthly contract, the group lost 23,300 customers with a prepaid card.

Mobistar said this was because the prepaid market was declining in Belgium.

"We don't believe we lost market share there," Chief Financial Officer Ludovic Pech told a conference call.

Mobistar said it would not pay a dividend for the 2014 financial year in 2015, as it aimed to keep its debt to core profit ratio below 2.0, the level at which it stood at the end of 2014.

"We'll keep an adequate level of cash for investment and to support future growth. If we drop below 2.0 times debt to core profit we could reconsider a dividend," Pech said.

Mobistar said it would extend its 2014 guidance to 2015, expecting again core profit to come in between 260 and 280 million euros for the year. It was 274.9 million euros in 2014.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the average market forecast is for EBITDA this year of 278 million euros. ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Philip Blenkinsop)