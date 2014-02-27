BRUSSELS Feb 27 Mobistar SA : * FY total turnover of 1,461 million euro versus a guidance of minimum 1,452 million euro * FY restated EBITDA of 336 million euro versus a guidance of minimum 300 million euro * FY restated operational cash-flow of 137 million euro versus a guidance of minimum 100 million euro * For the full financial year 2014 the Mobistar Group aims to attain a restated EBITDA of between 250 and 280 million euro * The revenues once again negatively influenced by the reduction of the mtr rates in January 2013 * 2014 guidance range includes provision of up to 24 million euro linked to a new tax law on pylons in wallonia that was voted at the end of 2013 * Mobistar plans to file a request for annulment of tax law before constitutional court and to file fiscal objections before competent courts * FY net profit of 87.4 million euro, a decrease of 52.9 pct