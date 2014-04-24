April 24 Mobistar Sa

* Mobistar has delivered 17.9 million euros out of its 50 million euros net operational expense savings program for 2014.

* Mobistar reached a total turnover of 317.0 million euros.

* Mobistar reached an operational cash flow of 27.1 million euros.

* Reached a restated ebitda of 66.1 million euros.

* Mobistar to keep its outlook unchanged for full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: