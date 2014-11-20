Nov 20 Mobotix AG :

* Says FY total revenue down by 9 percent to 78.5 million euros

* Says FY EBIT of 2.3 million euros (last year: 18.2 million euros)

* Says FY profit after tax 1.1 million euros (last year: 12.4 million euros)

* Says proposes dividend of 0.30 euros per share

* Sees revenue growth of 12 percent in FY 2014/2015 Source text - bit.ly/1uM7EPa Further company coverage: