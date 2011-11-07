BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
* Securities firm Plural formed by former Pactual bankers
* Companies not immediately available for comment
Nov 7 Brazilian securities firm Plural Capital gave up on buying Banco Modal after disagreeing on terms of the deal, a local newspaper reported on Monday.
Rio de Janeiro-based Modal and Plural, an investment banking and asset management shop formed by former UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N) and Banco Pactual bankers, disagreed over when the 300 million real ($171 million) purchase price would be paid, Valor Economico newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Plural had previously agreed to purchase Modal as part of a plan to expand into asset management and other lucrative financial services.
Representatives of Plural in Sao Paulo and Modal in Rio de Janeiro did not immediately return calls seeking a comment on the Valor report.
The financial industry has seen a series of takeovers at a time when weak trading volumes and risk aversion are hampering profits. Some local companies are growing by gobbling up rivals to position themselves better for competition from foreign firms.
($1=1.7560 reais) (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) The net stable funding ratio (NSFR) requirement proposed for EU banks would boost secondary market liquidity for covered bonds (CVBs), Fitch Ratings says. We believe the rules would encourage banks to buy back CVBs as the securities' maturity profile declines to one year and issue longer-dated CVBs to preserve their NSFR. Activity like this could significantly improve secondary market liquidity
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management