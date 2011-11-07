* Securities firm Plural formed by former Pactual bankers

* Companies not immediately available for comment

Nov 7 Brazilian securities firm Plural Capital gave up on buying Banco Modal after disagreeing on terms of the deal, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

Rio de Janeiro-based Modal and Plural, an investment banking and asset management shop formed by former UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N) and Banco Pactual bankers, disagreed over when the 300 million real ($171 million) purchase price would be paid, Valor Economico newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Plural had previously agreed to purchase Modal as part of a plan to expand into asset management and other lucrative financial services.

Representatives of Plural in Sao Paulo and Modal in Rio de Janeiro did not immediately return calls seeking a comment on the Valor report.

The financial industry has seen a series of takeovers at a time when weak trading volumes and risk aversion are hampering profits. Some local companies are growing by gobbling up rivals to position themselves better for competition from foreign firms.

