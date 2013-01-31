WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Justice Department
has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA
from buying the half of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo
that it does not already own.
The department said that the $20.1 billion deal would lessen
competition in the U.S. beer market.
"If ABI fully owned and controlled Modelo, ABI would be able
to increase beer prices to American consumers. This lawsuit
seeks to prevent ABI from eliminating Modelo as an important
competitive force in the beer industry," Bill Baer, assistant
attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice's
Antitrust Division, said in an emailed statement.