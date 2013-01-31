BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Shares in Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo fell to a seven-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from buying the half of Modelo that it does not already own.
Shares in Modelo, the maker of Corona beer, fell 9.5 percent to 105 pesos on the Mexican exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.