UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BRUSSELS, June 25 Anheuser-Busch InBev declined to comment on Monday on reports it was close to buying the 50 percent of Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo it does not already own.
A person familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that a potential deal could top $10 billion. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property