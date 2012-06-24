(Recasts with details from source, Modelo comment)

NEW YORK, June 24 Anheuser-Busch InBev is in talks to buy the 50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not already own, a person familiar with the matter said.

Modelo, Mexico's largest brewer, has a market value of roughly $23 billion, meaning a deal to buy half of the company could cost the Belgium-based brewer more than $10 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent noncontrolling stake in Modelo.

While the timing of a deal remains unclear, it could come as soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported news of the talks earlier on Sunday.

Representatives of Anheuser-Busch InBev could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Modelo spokeswoman Jennifer Shelley said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Dale Hudson)