* Cash transaction valued at $20.1 bln
* AB InBev says has added $14 bln of bank facilities
* Expects $600 mln of annual synergy savings
* Modelo to sell 50 pct Crown Imports stake to Constellation
* AB InBev shares up 3.88 percent, outperforming market
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, June 29 Anheuser Busch InBev, the
world's biggest brewer, is taking over Mexico's Grupo Modelo for
$20.1 billion, giving it dominance in Latin America's
second-largest economy and adding Corona, the top-selling
imported beer in the United States, to its brands.
The long-awaited deal is the biggest foreign buyout of a
Mexican company in more than 20 years and shows how much global
brewers are willing to pay for developing market growth in an
increasingly consolidated industry.
AB InBev, the owner of Budweiser and Stella Artois
beers, said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Modelo's
controlling families to buy the half of Modelo it
does not already own, increasing its exposure to Mexico's beer
market which is growing at about 3 percent a year.
Modelo, founded in 1925, is Mexico's biggest
brewer with a 50 percent-plus market share in a virtual duopoly
with Heineken's FEMSA Cerveza in the world's fourth
most-profitable beer market
AB InBev expects cost savings from the deal of at least $600
million annually after four years, more than most analysts
anticipated, plus a further one-time $500 million of cashflow
gains.
The new expanded AB InBev would produce about 400 million
hectolitres (10.6 billion U.S. gallons) of beer a year, 75
percent more than world number two SABMiller, with estimated
revenues of $47 billion and 17 billion-dollar brands, with the
addition of Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Victoria.
The Belgium-based brewer said it had added $14 billion of
new bank loans to fund the all-cash transaction, adding that it
would reduce its net debt/core profit (EBITDA) ratio to 2.0
times during 2014.
Some analysts believe AB InBev could then line up SABMiller
as its next acquisition target. Others say that the
drinks operations of PepsiCo would make more sense.
In a related but separate transaction, Modelo will sell its
50 percent stake in joint venture Crown Imports to partner
Constellation Brands Inc for $1.85 billion. Crown
Imports distributes Modelo beers in the United States in a deal
that runs to the end of 2016.
If AB InBev had wanted to buy out Constellation and
distribute the beer itself, it would have pushed its market
share in the United States above 50 percent, leading to
antitrust concerns.
However, the deal includes a call option allowing AB InBev
to buy all of Crown every 10 years at a fixed multiple.
Constellation shares soared 24.4 percent to $27.06, while
AB InBev shares were up 3.88 percent, outperforming in sharply
firmer European stock markets and against a 1.8 percent gain for
the STOXX European food and beverage index.
Modelo shares, which shot up on Monday when talks were
announced, closed 0.19 percent higher at 117.96 pesos. AB
InBev's bid is $9.15, equivalent to about 122.43 pesos now.
HIGH PRICE, BIG SAVINGS
Analysts said AB InBev's bill was high, a 30 percent premium
relative to Friday's close and at an enterprise value to core
profit (EBITDA) multiple of 15.4 times.
That compares with a multiple of 11 for Heineken's purchase
of FEMSA Cerveza and 15 for SABMiller's acquisition of Foster's.
"Modelo is the market leader and FEMSA is not, and Modelo
has the leading import brand into the United States," said
Societe Generale analyst Andrew Holland, adding that he had
expected a multiple of 13 before the deal was announced.
"It was always going to be high, given that Modelo
shareholders are under no compulsion to sell. But InBev has a
strong track record in integration and cost savings," he said.
AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito defended the price
paid as "pretty reasonable."
"A 30 percent premium is not something unheard of," he said.
Two Modelo board members have committed to invest $1.5
billion of their proceeds in AB InBev shares, to be delivered
within five years. The pair, Valentin Diez and Maria Asuncion
Aramburuzabala, will also join AB InBev's board.
Modelo's controlling families, including some of Mexico's
wealthiest and descendants of the company's founder, were in no
rush to sell. AB Inbev made the first approach on the deal and
talks became serious toward the beginning of this year, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
AB InBev and Modelo confirmed they were in talks on June 25,
following a series of deals by big brewers looking to expand in
growing beer markets and find ways to cut costs.
In April AB InBev agreed to buy the Dominican Republic's
Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana for more than $1.2 billion, while
in the same month Molson Coors bought East European
brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.3 billion). Last year
SABMiller purchased Foster's for $11.8 billion.
AB InBev inherited a 50.4 percent stake in Modelo when InBev
bought Anheuser-Busch for $52 billion in 2008. The enlarged
group had hoped to mop up the rest of the Mexican brewer, but
Modelo launched arbitration proceedings, claiming it should be
consulted over any change in control of the stake.
The arbitration panel ruled in favour of AB InBev in 2010.
Since then AB InBev executives have joined the Modelo board and
pressure emerged from some family members and other investors to
look for a sale.
"The relationship has been there for 20 years. Like any
relationship you have good days and bad days," AB InBev CEO
Brito said. "But the net of the good and bad was so positive
that at some point we decided to look forward as opposed to
looking backwards."
The deal is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2013
subject to U.S. and Mexican regulatory approval, which AB
InBev's Brito said he was confident of securing.
A poll of three antitrust experts said they expect the deal
to be approved by the U.S. Justice Department.
Leuven, Belgium-based AB InBev will apply to list shares on
Mexico's stock exchange, Brito said on a call with reporters.
Lazard was the lead adviser to AB InBev while Morgan
Stanley advised Modelo.
($1 = 0.8047 euro)
