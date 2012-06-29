BRUSSELS, June 29 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, said it would swallow the half of Grupo Modelo it does not already own for $20.1 billion in the latest of a string of deals as big brewers look for growth from emerging markets.

The owner of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers said on Friday it had reached agreement with Modelo's controlling families giving it a leading position in a growing domestic beer market and the world's best-selling Mexican beer Corona Extra. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)