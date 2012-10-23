Airbus CEO says Pratt & Whitney needs to improve on A320neo engine
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
Oct 23 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell nearly 9 percent.
Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit dropped to 2.975 billion pesos ($231 million) in the July to September period from 3.266 billion pesos a year earlier.
This summer Modelo agreed to a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev SA, which already owned half of the Mexican company.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)