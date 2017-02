April 23 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 5.4 percent.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit rose to 2.259 billion pesos ($176 million) from 2.143 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 12.8035 at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)