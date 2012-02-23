* Q4 profit 3.589 bln pesos vs 2.424 bln pesos yr earlier

* Revenue up 11 pct at 23.283 bln pesos (Adds revenue, detail on volumes, share price)

MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, the maker of Corona beer, on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit jumped 48 percent as rising exports drove gains in sales.

The company said quarterly profit rose to 3.589 billion pesos ($257 million) from 2.424 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 23.283 billion pesos from 21.002 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Export volumes rose 10.2 percent to make up 27.7 percent of the brewer's total volumes sold. The volume of beer Grupo Modelo sold in Mexico also rose 2.2 percent.

The company's shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday before the release of results, down 0.01 percent to 83.25 pesos in local trading.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)