BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Justice Department and Anheuser-Busch InBev, embroiled in a court fight over whether AB InBev can expand its stake in the Grupo Modelo brewery, asked a court on Wednesday for a short delay, according to a court filing.
The two sides asked for a limited stay that would end on March 19.
The decision to request the stay was prompted by revisions that AB InBev made to the deal, the filing said.
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources