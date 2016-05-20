May 20 Modern Avenue Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 25 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5TIFEps9

