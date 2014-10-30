BRIEF- Mindmancer forms strategic partnership with Vindico Group
* Said on Friday Mindmancer signed cooperation agreement with Vindico Group AB (publ) regarding Mindmancer's platform MindView
Oct 30 Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding publ AB
* Q1 revenue 15.9 million Swedish crowns versus 3.3 million crowns
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.2 million crowns versus loss 0.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Said on Friday Mindmancer signed cooperation agreement with Vindico Group AB (publ) regarding Mindmancer's platform MindView
* Upon closing of sale transaction with Verizon, Alexi Wellman will serve as chief financial and accounting officer for Altaba Inc
March 13 Leo Systems Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YL27Q2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)