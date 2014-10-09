SYDNEY Oct 9 Navis Capital Partners, a Malaysian private equity firm, said it bought a controlling stake in an Australian learning products provider in a deal valuing that company up to A$250 million ($222 million), adding to its portfolio of Australian education firms.

Navis said on Thursday it bought the majority stake in Sydney-based Modern Star Pty Ltd without disclosing transaction details. Nicholas Bloy, the former Boston Consulting Group executive who started Kuala Lumpur-based Navis in 1998, told Reuters in an email the sale valued Modern Star between A$200 million and A$250 million.

The purchase is Navis's second in the Australian child learning sector after its 2013 purchase of daycare centre owner Guardian Early Learning in a deal media reported valued that company around A$120 million.

Australian inbound M&A activity in the first nine months of 2014 more than doubled that of the same period the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data, as offshore investors tapped the country's supply of well-established businesses in mature, regulated markets.

Outside Australia Navis, which manages about $5 billion throughout Asia, has stakes in Malaysia-based SEGi University Group, Thai English school Wall St Institute and India's ITM Business School.

(1 US dollar = 1.1285 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)