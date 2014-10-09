SYDNEY Oct 9 Navis Capital Partners, a
Malaysian private equity firm, said it bought a controlling
stake in an Australian learning products provider in a deal
valuing that company up to A$250 million ($222 million), adding
to its portfolio of Australian education firms.
Navis said on Thursday it bought the majority stake in
Sydney-based Modern Star Pty Ltd without disclosing transaction
details. Nicholas Bloy, the former Boston Consulting Group
executive who started Kuala Lumpur-based Navis in 1998, told
Reuters in an email the sale valued Modern Star between A$200
million and A$250 million.
The purchase is Navis's second in the Australian child
learning sector after its 2013 purchase of daycare centre owner
Guardian Early Learning in a deal media reported valued that
company around A$120 million.
Australian inbound M&A activity in the first nine months of
2014 more than doubled that of the same period the previous
year, according to Thomson Reuters data, as offshore investors
tapped the country's supply of well-established businesses in
mature, regulated markets.
Outside Australia Navis, which manages about $5 billion
throughout Asia, has stakes in Malaysia-based SEGi University
Group, Thai English school Wall St Institute and India's ITM
Business School.
(1 US dollar = 1.1285 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)