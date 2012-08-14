Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG Aug 14 China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd denied Tuesday that it was in talks with companies looking to acquire the milk producer, and that it was not aware of the reason for the rise in its shares.
China Mengniu Dairy has held talks to buy out China Modern Dairy, the country's top raw milk producer, a media report said on Tuesday.
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Wednesday:
* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.