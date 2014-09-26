BRIEF-Livehire integrates talent community product with job site Indeed
* Livehire has integrated its talent community product with Indeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 MTG : * Says CTC media considering all potential actions in regard to proposed
changes to Russian media law, both in order to comply with the law if enacted and to protect their interests Link to press release: here
TAIPEI, March 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.6 percent. Among the big-caps, Taiw
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 750 million yuan ($108.59 million) from up to 850 million yuan previously