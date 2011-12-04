TEL AVIV Dec 4 The Yam Hadera licence off Israel's Mediterranean coast has potential resources of 133 million barrels of oil and 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf), Modiin Energy said.

Modiin Energy said on Sunday a survey by Texas-based petroleum consultants Netherland, Sewell & Associates put the chances of geologic success for oil at 25-29 percent and 17-29 percent for gas.

Yam Hadera is 30 kilometres off Israel's central Mediterranean coast in depths of 500-1,000 metres.

Modiin Energy said the survey covered the middle and southern part of the licence while the northern side was only partly evaluated. An updated report will be issued when the northern side is completed.

By comparison, Israel's Tamar offshore field has reserves of 9 Tcf and the Leviathan field 16 Tcf.

Modiin Energy, which holds the Yam Hadera license, is controlled by IDB Holding Corp and businessman Tzahi Sultan.

Shares in Modiin Energy were up 1.9 percent at midday, compared with declines in the broader Tel Aviv market. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)