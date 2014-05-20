BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
May 20 Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays investment banker, will join Moelis & Co in August as a managing director based in New York, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was global head of life sciences at Barclays.
Moelis has made a number of senior investment banking hires recently. The bank said in April that retail banker Perry Hall and consumer banker Brian Callaci had both joined from Bank of America Corp (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid