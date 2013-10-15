NEW YORK Oct 15 Moelis & Co, an independent
investment bank, has tapped a former Morgan Stanley healthcare
banker to advise medical technology companies, Moelis said on
Tuesday.
Jon Hammack, who was responsible for the medical technology
group at Morgan Stanley, will join Moelis Nov. 11.
Previously, Hammack worked in the healthcare banking groups at
Credit Suisse and Bank of America.
At Moelis, Hammack joins a four-person team that covers
services, life sciences, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and
biotechnology.
"We expect to see significant activity in the medical
technology space as companies better position themselves for
growth and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape," said
Rick Leaman, managing partner at Moelis.