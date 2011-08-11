Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
NEW YORK Aug 11 Moelis & Co said it hired former Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX investment banker Kent Savagian for its west coast office.
Savagian spent 16 years at Credit Suisse, where he held roles including partner in the media and telecommunications group, and headed the Swiss bank's Los Angeles team.
Savagian will work on deals involving the industrials and retail and consumer business, as well as media and telecom, said Ken Moelis, chief executive of the New York-based bank, on Thursday.
Moelis & Co has hired more than 550 employees since its inception in 2007. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)