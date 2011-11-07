Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Nov 7 Investment bank Moelis & Co said it hired long-time utility sector banker John Thorndike to boost coverage of major power company clients.
Thorndike joins Moelis from Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX, where he has been managing director for the past five years. He had previously worked for Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.
During his career, he worked on deals for companies including TXU Energy, Exelon Corp, PPL Corp among others. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.