Nov 7 Investment bank Moelis & Co said it hired long-time utility sector banker John Thorndike to boost coverage of major power company clients.

Thorndike joins Moelis from Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX, where he has been managing director for the past five years. He had previously worked for Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

During his career, he worked on deals for companies including TXU Energy, Exelon Corp, PPL Corp among others. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)