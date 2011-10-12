Oct 12 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co
said on Wednesday it hired Scott DeGhetto as a managing
director in the power, utility and renewable energy sectors.
He will be based in Houston.
DeGhetto joins Moelis from Credit Suisse CSGN.VX,
where he was co-head of the power and renewable energy group.
Prior to Credit Suisse, DeGhetto worked at JPMorgan (JPM.N),
where he was a managing director in the power and pipeline
group within the investment bank.
He previously spent more than seven years as a managing
director in the global utilities group at UBS UBSN.VX, Moelis
said.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)