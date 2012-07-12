BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
July 12 Moelis & Co has launched its India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment banking boutique said on Thursday.
Girotra, who left UBS in November last year, will be based in Mumbai, the statement said.
Girotra joined UBS India in 1998 and had led several cross-border deals and equity offerings including advising Unitech's telecom unit on a $1.2 billion stake sale to Norway's Telenor and $763 million treasury share sale by energy major Reliance Industries in 2010.
In India, Moelis will compete with global banks including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered as well as a slew of domestic boutique banks for a share of the investment banking business. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.