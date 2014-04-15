Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
April 15 Moelis & Co's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share, a market source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about $1.29 billion.
The company's IPO raised about $162.5 million at that price, which was slightly below the expected price range of $26-$29 per share.
Moelis, founded and led by veteran Wall Street investment banker Ken Moelis, is offering 6.5 million shares of Class A common stock. It initially planned to offer 7.3 million shares.
The bank intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MC".
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering.
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.