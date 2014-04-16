CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
April 16 Shares of Moelis & Co rose about 9 percent in their debut, valuing the boutique investment bank at about $1.40 billion.
The company raised about $163 million, after its offering was priced at $25, below the expected price range of $26-$29 per share.
Moelis, founded and led by veteran Wall Street investment banker Ken Moelis, is offering 6.5 million shares of Class A common stock. It initially planned to offer 7.3 million shares.
Moelis' shares opened at $27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday and touched a high of $27.22 in early trading.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.