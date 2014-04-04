April 4 Moelis & Co, a boutique investment firm set up by investment banker Ken Moelis, said it expects to price its initial public offering of 7.3 million class A shares at between $26 and $29 per share.

The New York-based independent investment bank's IPO is expected to raise as much $212 million at the top end of the set price range. (r.reuters.com/faf38v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)