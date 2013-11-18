BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Nov 18 Boutique investment bank Moelis on Monday said it has hired former Citigroup banker Jonathan Kaye to focus on the firm's M&A practice as well as shareholder activism.
Kaye previously worked with clients in industrial, consumer and technology sectors at Citigroup where he also founded the bank's shareholder activism practice.
Investment banks are building out their shareholder activism practices to help advise public companies as investors increasingly look to shake up boardrooms.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)