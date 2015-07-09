July 9 Moelis & Co, an independent investment bank, appointed Costas Kalisperas managing director to provide financial and strategic advice to retail clients.

Kalisperas will join the firm in October and will be based in London.

Most recently, Kalisperas worked as managing director and co-head of the consumer retail group for EMEA at Barclays. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)