March 31 Moelis & Company, has hired oil
and gas investment banker Brian Jinks from Deutsche Bank
, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Moelis
spokesperson.
Jinks will be based in Houston and provide investment
banking advice to midstream oil and gas companies which
primarily transport oil and gas through the pipelines they own.
Prior to Deutsche, Jinks worked at Lazard Ltd and
Credit Suisse Group AG over his 16 year investment
banking career.
Moelis has beefed up its oil and gas investment banking
practice over the past year. Last year, David Cunningham was
hired in Houston and Christopher Shaw was hired at Moelis'
London office.
