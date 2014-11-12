UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
Nov 12 Moens Bank A/S
* 9-months pre-tax profit 23.2 million Danish crowns versus loss 12.4 million crowns
* 9-months loan losses 13.4 million crowns versus 48.5 million crowns
* Maintains guidance on 2014 profit before impairments, adjustments and tax of about 30 - 35 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Negative Watch the ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) including its 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior and subordinated debt. Berkley's property/casualty operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been also been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release
March 13 A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stands to receive over $400 million from China's Anbang Insurance Group, that is investing in a Manhattan building owned by the Kushners, Bloomberg reported.