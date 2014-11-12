Fitch Affirms W.R. Berkley's Ratings; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Negative Watch the ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) including its 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior and subordinated debt. Berkley's property/casualty operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been also been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release