Nov 3 Mohawk Industries Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates hurt by higher raw material costs.

For the third quarter, net income was $47 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with $51 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, which sells ceramic tiles, carpets and laminates for both residential and commercial use, earned 83 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.4 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 86 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Calhoun, Georgia-based company fell about 5 percent to $50 in trading after the bell. They closed at $52.38 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)