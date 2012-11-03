RIYADH Nov 3 Saudi construction company
Mohammed al-Mojil Group, due to hold an emergency
meeting on Monday to discuss breaking up, on Saturday reported a
third quarter loss of 33.8 million riyals ($9 million) as
project revenue faltered.
The contractor said in September its liabilities exceeded
its assets and shareholders were left with a deficit of 279.8
million riyals after it ran into problems on some large
contracts.
Accumulated losses in September also exceeded 75 percent of
MMG's capital, forcing it to call an emergency meeting to
discuss whether the company should be dissolved. Trading in MMG
stock was suspended earlier this year.
However, the company said in a statement posted on the
website of the Saudi bourse, that its third quarter loss had
narrowed from the previous quarter as it reduced spending in a
restructuring plan.
The company's construction of the Manifa natural gas
development for Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) generated a loss
of 355.2 million riyals in the first nine months of 2012.
MMG added, in a statement posted on the website of the Saudi
bourse, that its cost of borrowing had also risen by 10.9
million riyals.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Patrick Graham)