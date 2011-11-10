* Hungary's MOL, Czech CEZ to built two new power plants

* Plants in Hungary, Slovakia each will produce 860 MW

* MOL to use heat at refineries, sell electricity in mkt

BUDAPEST, Nov 10 Hungarian oil group MOL plans to build a large gas-fired power plant at the Bratislava location of its Slovak subsidiary Slovnaft sometime after it completes a similar plant in Hungary, Slovnaft's chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Both power plants will have a capacity of about 860 MW, Oszkar Vilagi told business daily Napi Gazdasag in an interview, adding that MOL would use the heat -- 1.3 petajoule at each plant -- at its oil refineries and sell the electricity.

MOL and Czech energy group CEZ CEZPsp.PR -- which holds a 7.3 percent stake in the Hungarian company -- will cooperate in the construction projects, Vilagi said.

"The 860 MW power plant (in Hungary) will give about 8 percent of Hungary's total (electricity) consumption, so most of its output will be sold in the market," Vilagi said.

"We plan another power plant of the same size at Slovnaft's Bratislava location, which can be completed somewhat later."

He added that the Hungarian power plant, whose construction will begin next year by Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas , will cost "substantially less" than the originally planned 650 million euros ($883 million).

MOL put the cost at 600 million euros last month, while the Spanish company said it would receive 455 million euros from the MOL contract. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)