BUDAPEST/ZAGREB Nov 27 Hungarian oil and gas
firm MOL said on Wednesday that Croatia had breached
its obligations to the gas distribution arm of INA and
that this had prompted the company to request arbitration.
MOL said late on Tuesday that it had filed a request for
arbitration against the Croatian government with the
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes
(ICSID).
The Hungarian company, which holds a 49 percent stake in
Croatian energy company INA, has been locked in a struggle over
management rights with the other main shareholder, the Croatian
government.
MOL has said INA's gas business has caused losses for the
company.
"MOL confirms that its major claim relates to the Croatian
government's breaching of its obligations to take over INA's
loss-making gas business or apply market prices (for gas), which
it agreed to do in 2009," a MOL spokesperson said in a reply to
Reuters questions.
"As this is an ongoing legal case, the company does not
intend to share further details of the proceedings."
Croatian Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said that MOL has
not been clear on whether it wants to negotiate with the
Croatian government, and this lack of clarity will not help MOL
and its shareholders.
"I recommend that we continue the talks on INA, but I also
ask the colleagues from MOL to let us know what their strategy
on INA is: negotiations, legal battle or selling INA stock. We
can agree on something only if we talk. In any case, we will
know how to protect Croatia's strategic interest," he said.
Croatia says that MOL has clear dominance in running INA,
although it is not a majority owner. The government holds close
to 45 percent.
A Zagreb court sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader
to 10 years in prison on charges he took a bribe from MOL to
give the Hungarians a dominant role in INA management. Sanader
and MOL deny the charge, and Sanader has appealed the verdict.
MOL said earlier this month that selling INA stock was an
option..
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Igor Ilic in
Zagreb; editing by Jane Baird)