(Adds Croatia economy minister reaction, background)

BUDAPEST/ZAGREB Nov 27 Hungarian oil and gas firm MOL said on Wednesday that Croatia had breached its obligations to the gas distribution arm of INA and that this had prompted the company to request arbitration.

MOL said late on Tuesday that it had filed a request for arbitration against the Croatian government with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

The Hungarian company, which holds a 49 percent stake in Croatian energy company INA, has been locked in a struggle over management rights with the other main shareholder, the Croatian government.

MOL has said INA's gas business has caused losses for the company.

"MOL confirms that its major claim relates to the Croatian government's breaching of its obligations to take over INA's loss-making gas business or apply market prices (for gas), which it agreed to do in 2009," a MOL spokesperson said in a reply to Reuters questions.

"As this is an ongoing legal case, the company does not intend to share further details of the proceedings."

Croatian Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said that MOL has not been clear on whether it wants to negotiate with the Croatian government, and this lack of clarity will not help MOL and its shareholders.

"I recommend that we continue the talks on INA, but I also ask the colleagues from MOL to let us know what their strategy on INA is: negotiations, legal battle or selling INA stock. We can agree on something only if we talk. In any case, we will know how to protect Croatia's strategic interest," he said.

Croatia says that MOL has clear dominance in running INA, although it is not a majority owner. The government holds close to 45 percent.

A Zagreb court sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to 10 years in prison on charges he took a bribe from MOL to give the Hungarians a dominant role in INA management. Sanader and MOL deny the charge, and Sanader has appealed the verdict.

MOL said earlier this month that selling INA stock was an option.. (Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Jane Baird)