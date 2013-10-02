BUDAPEST Oct 2 Croatia's legal action against
Hungarian oil and gas group MOL's chief executive and chairman
Zsolt Hernadi contradicts European Union law and MOL will defend
itself "by all legal means", MOL said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday Croatian state news agency Hina reported that
authorities issued an Interpol arrest warrant for the chief
executive of MOL on bribery charges. MOL has denied
the accusations.
"Whilst Croatia may be at liberty to do so under national
law, we maintain that the manner in which the Croatian
authorities are currently proceeding is in contradiction to
supra-national European law, which provides for an EU-wide
common regime, and which Croatia has opted to be legally bound
by through accession to the EU earlier this year," MOL said in a
statement.
MOL also said it would defend itself by all legal means.