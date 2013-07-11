* Croatian police resume probe into MOL head Hernadi

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 11 Croatia's anti-graft police have reactivated an investigation into the head of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL in a bribery case related to MOL's Croatian arm INA.

In November, a Croatian court found former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader guilty of agreeing in 2008 to accept a 5 million euro ($6.4 million) payment from MOL in exchange for granting it full management rights over INA.

MOL categorically rejected the accusations made in the trial and the company on Thursday reiterated that position.

"We continue to take the view as advised by international legal experts that the allegations are unfounded," a MOL spokesperson said. "As previously, we will cooperate with all relevant authorities in this matter."

The Croatian State Attorney's office said in a statement on its website that Hungary had previously refused to question MOL chairman and chief executive Zsolt Hernadi, citing the protection of Hungary's national interests.

However, after Croatia joined Hungary in the European Union on July 1, the situation has changed, the office said, adding the USKOK anti-corruption police decided on July 4 to continue the investigation against Hernadi.

"Conditions have been created to secure the suspect's presence considering the regulations about judicial cooperation between EU members, and we have forwarded a request to Hungarian authorities to help hand over a summons for the suspect's first interrogation," the office said.

"Depending on the reply from Hungary, we will decide on further actions about possibly issuing the European arrest warrant."

It was not immediately clear if the prosecutors wanted to question Hernadi in Hungary or Croatia.

A spokesman at the Hungarian prosecutor's office said it had not received any request so far from Croatia for Hernadi's questioning.

In January 2012, Hungarian prosecutors closed their own investigation into the MOL/INA case, saying MOL and its officials played no role in the alleged bribery case.

Hungary started its investigation after Croatian prosecutors in June 2011 asked for the questioning of MOL's chairman, saying that two Cyprus-based firms in June 2009 paid Sanader for securing a dominant position for MOL in INA.

MOL has slightly more than a 49 percent stake in INA and the Croatian government almost 45 percent. Relations over management rights have been strained for the past few years.

At 0950 GMT, MOL shares were up 0.3 percent at 17,050 forints on the Budapest bourse.

