BUDAPEST Aug 16 Strong upstream results helped MOL MOLB.BU oil and gas group boost its net profit in the second quarter to 54 billion Hungarian forints from a loss posted in the same period of 2010, the company said on Tuesday.

MOL's net income compared with a loss of 43.2 billion forints recorded in the second quarter of 2010, but was down from a profit of 92.7 billion forints in the first three months of 2011.

Nevertheless, it exceeded analysts' median forecast for a net profit of 46.5 billion forints in a survey by main business news portal Porfolio.hu. "Upstream segment was the main profit contributor (in H1) thanks to higher international production and profit contribution," MOL's Executive Chairman Zsolt Hernadi said in the earnings report.

"To further improve the profit generation of the segment we are aiming to execute intensive investment programs in Russia, Syria, Kurdistan Region of Iraq and of course in the core CEE (central Eastern European) countries," he added.

In the upstream segment, MOL's operating profit, excluding special items, decreased to 74.4 billion forints from 87.5 billion in the first quarter, as the positive effect of rising crude prices was offset partly by a weakening dollar, MOL said.

MOL's downstream segment had an operating profit, excluding special items, at 17.2 billion in the second quarter, well below the first-quarter level of 39.1 billion but better than a profit of 13.4 billion in April-June 2010.

"The external conditions were characterized by 20 percent lower average crack spread and more than 10 percent higher crude oil price in Q2 2011 compare to previous quarter which kept refining margin under pressure," MOL said.

The company said refining margins remained well below historic average levels in the second quarter.

"Both diesel and jet fuel crack spreads remained relatively flat during Q2 2011 and slightly below their Q1 levels, as a combined result of slowing but still continuing Asian demand growth, ample middle distillate inventories and seasonal weakness," it said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)