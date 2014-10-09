BRIEF-Tigenix NV announces top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
HONG KONG Oct 9 Online payment company MOL Global Inc priced its U.S. IPO at the bottom of expectations to raise $169 million after slashing the number of shares offered, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The first U.S. IPO of a Malaysian company was priced at $12.50 per share, the bottom of a $12.50 to $14.50 marketing range, said the source. The source declined to be identified as details of the deal have not yet been announced.
The company is majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan.
The IPO consisted of 13.5 million American Depositary shares, less than the 19.5 million originally planned. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer