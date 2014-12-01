BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 Malaysian online payments company MOL Global Inc said Chief Financial Officer Allan Wong resigned last month for personal reasons, not because of any accounting or financial reporting issues.
Nasdaq-listed MOL Global said last month it would delay its third-quarter earnings report and announced Wong's departure at the same time, wiping out more than half of the company's market value.
MOL Global said on Monday that its revenue rose 5.6 percent from a year earlier to $14.5 million in the three months ended Sept. 30.
The company said it had delayed the results because of accounting errors at its new subsidiary in Vietnam. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.