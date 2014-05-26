BUDAPEST May 26 A Hungarian court has dismissed
a private lawsuit against the head of Hungarian oil group MOL
over a fall in the firm's share price following its
move to take control of Croatian peer INA.
The case was launched last year by MOL's former chief legal
counsel who levelled a series of allegations against the
company's chairman and chief executive, Zsolt Hernadi, including
bribery and fraud.
Ilona Banhegyi, MOL's chief counsel until 2006, sued Hernadi
over a fall in the share price in 2011 which she said had caused
her and also MOL financial damage. She held about 600 million
forints ($2.7 million) worth of MOL shares at the time, the
court was told.
Hernadi denied all the accusations and on Monday the court
dismissed the case against him.
"The court will drop the case against ... Zsolt Hernadi on
committing bribery in international relations," Judge Levente
Nyilas said.
The judge also said the court had cleared Hernadi of two
further charges of fraud causing significant damage and
misappropriation of funds.
The case is the latest in a string of disputes since MOL
secured management control of INA in 2009.
In 2012, Croatia found its former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader
guilty of accepting a bribe in 2008 from MOL to grant it a
dominant position in INA, without having to buy a majority
stake. Last year, Croatia also issued an Interpol and European
arrest warrant for Hernadi on bribery charges.
MOL holds close to 50 percent of INA and has been in a
bitter dispute with the other shareholder, the Croatian
government, over management rights.
Sanader has appealed against his conviction and both he and
MOL deny the charges. Hernadi has also repeatedly denied
wrongdoing.
An official Hungarian investigation in 2011-2012 found that
neither MOL nor its officials took part in the alleged bribery.
It was not clear whether Monday's outcome of the private
lawsuit would have any bearing on the Croatian case against
Hernadi.
Hernadi's lawyer, Peter Zamecsnik, told reporters that the
ruling would have to be recognised in Croatia in a separate
procedure for it to have an impact.
"We hope this would happen as soon as possible and then the
legal basis for the Croatian charges would cease to exist,"
Zamecsnik said.
Spokesmen for the Croatian police anti-corruption unit USKOK
- which charged Hernadi - and the Croatian justice ministry were
not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 222.0232 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Igor
Ilic; Editing by Pravin Char)