UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
BUDAPEST Jan 24 Hungarian oil group MOL sees marginal impact from a European Union ban on Iranian oil imports , through its Italian subsidiary IES, MOL said in a statement on Tuesday.
It said its downstream segment delivered around 20 percent of MOL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first nine months of 2011. IES represented less than 15 percent of the group's downstream refining capacity and was able to use crude from other origins than Iran.
"In case of embargo, IES will find other ways to reallocate its oil supply sources from the Mediterranean spot market," MOL said. "IES managed to find solutions to replace Iranian oil in 2009 and 2010 as well." (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.