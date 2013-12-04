(Adds Croatian minister comment)
BUDAPEST Dec 4 Hungarian oil group MOL
had offered the Croatian government the opportunity to
buy MOL's stake in peer INA, the deputy chairman of
MOL's board, Sandor Csanyi, told business magazine Forbes.
According to a summary of an interview to be published on
Thursday, Csanyi, who is also chief executive of OTP Bank, was
cited as saying MOL in principle had no desire to sell its stake
and was interested in putting INA on a profitable footing.
But if there is no other way, "then we want to be fair, we
know that this is a very important company for Croatia, part of
the national identity, that's why we offered to the Croatian
state to buy it," Csanyi was cited as saying.
"This would meet the interests of both parties," he added.
"If they don't want to or cannot buy our INA stake, then we
intend to offer it to a third party," Csanyi also said.
MOL has refused to give up management control of INA, in
which it holds a close to 50 percent stake, and has said that
selling its stake was an option if it can't secure an agreement
that can lead to value creation at INA.
Croatia, which holds close to 45 percent of INA, wants to
claw back influence in the company and says MOL exercises undue
dominance in the company where it is not a majority owner.
Zagreb sentenced former prime minister Ivo Sanader to 10
years in jail for allegedly receiving a bribe from MOL in 2008,
giving it a dominant position in INA. Sanader and MOL deny the
accusations.
Croatian Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak, who is in charge of
talks with MOL on behalf of the government, said on Wednesday
that MOL's way of communication with Zagreb, through interviews
and media statements, had recently gone "beyond a decent level".
"I have no intention to communicate using media channels.
They will probably inform us when they have a concrete offer for
us and then we will let the public know what it is all about,"
Vrdoljak was quoted as saying by state news agency Hina.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto in Budapest and Igor
Ilic in Zagreb; editing by David Evans)